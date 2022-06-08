National Security and Finance Ministers to brief Parliament on pressing issues

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministers of National Security and Finance are expected to appear before Parliament separately in the coming days to brief the House on pressing matters in their domain.



The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin during the presentation of the business statement for Parliamentary work this week said leadership is in engagement with the two Ministers.



Mr. Afenyo-Markin’s announcement followed the intervention of the First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim who pointed out that there are urgent matters that they must brief the House in Camera.