National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions

The Ministry of National Security has warned other security agencies in Ghana of a strange movement of certain persons along the borders of Ghana in the North Eastern Region and the Upper East Region.



In a statement addressed to the Chief of Defence State and the Inspector General of Police sighted by Ghanaweb, the ministry said its intelligence has gathered and identified this "suspicious movement" in border towns in Bunkpurugu/Nankpanduri and the Garu districts.



“Intelligence gathered indicates suspicious movement of a group of persons along a mountainous area that borders Bunkpurugu/Nankpanduri District in the North East Region and Garu District in the Upper East Region."



“... the group was reportedly sighted aboard motorbikes dressed in apparels that hid their faces and headed for the mountainous area in the Garu District,” portions of the statement shared by the ministry read.



The statement added that the attention of the Ghana Armed Force and the Ghana Police Service have been drawn for them to take necessary actions.



Meanwhile, there have been widespread alerts for some weeks of possible terrorist attacks in the country.



This followed the Ministry of National Security the “See Something, Say Something Campaign” aimed at raising public alertness on terrorist activities launched about two years ago.





