National Security Minister to answer questions on Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels in parliament

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, is expected to appear before parliament today to answer questions on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels.



This was revealed in a tweet by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



“Let’s see if our tortuous search for accountability will yield the desired results [Thursday],” he wrote.



“Transparent and accountable governance will either be enhanced or dealt a mortal wound tomorrow – I keep a somewhat open mind for now.” He tweeted



The debate around presidential travels has been championed by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has alleged the recent travel of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the NAM conference cost Ghana "US$588,000 which translates to a scary GHC3.5million".



Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, announced recently that the government had plans of acquiring a new presidential jet because the current one was not fit for purpose.



He said Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul will give further details on the planned acquisition in due course.



The Minister who was summoned before parliament justified the President’s decision to rent the aircraft, arguing that the capacity of the presidential aircraft can no longer carry the President’s entourage.



However, Kan Dapaah is expected to give answers to the president’s latest trips including the luxurious “Russian-oligarch-style” he is using for the holiday.



Samuel Okudzeto is also seeking answers as to why the president’s jet was flown to Guinea Bissau at 7:20 AM and returned at 6:16 PM on the same day.



