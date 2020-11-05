General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Security Minister mentions 3 key things threatening Ghana’s security

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has revealed three key areas where the country's peace and security has been threatened the most.



Murder cases, kidnappings, and chieftaincy disputes topped the list as some of the challenges his outfit was faced with.



He made the statement while addressing Parliament on the state of security in the country on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



According to him, despite Ghana being adjudged as one of the secured and peaceful countries in Africa, the emerging security threats “are far more complex than before.”



“Despite ensuring peace and security, emerging security threats are far more complex than before...Murders, kidnappings, Chieftancy disputes have threatened and undermined the security of the country.” He told Parliament.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.