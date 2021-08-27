National Road Safety backs CETSED call for reintroduction of towing levies

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi

The National Road Safety Authority has thrown its support behind Centre for Transport Security Dialogue on the reintroduction of the towing levy bill that received a fierce resistance by many when it was introduced in 2017 as part of the many measures to curb road crashes.



In an interview on Adom TV, the Public Relations Officer for National Road Safety Authority, Pearl Adusu Gyasi said the NRSA supports the call from Kofi Asante, the Country Director of CETSED, who justified CETSED call for the reintroduction of towing levy law with an in-depth explanation of LI 2180 and called on policy makers to relook at the abandoned law and get it reintroduced to add on to the many measures the authority has put together to help curb the menace on our roads.



In Ghana, the issue of road accidents has been a very talked-about topic that as it goes away it happens again. Road accidents have caused several needless deaths in this country.



According to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) division of the Ghana Police Service, a total of 1,250 people have died from road accidents from January to May this year which is higher than deaths caused by Covid-19 and 1,309 people have sustained injuries at that same time representing a 26.72% increase from last year.