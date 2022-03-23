National Road Safety Authority useless – NADMO regional boss

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Region Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Senkyire, has described the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) as the most useless government institution.



The NADMO boss while speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Wednesday, March 23 on the back of the incessant road carnage slammed NRSA for what he described as: “inaction on the part of the [National] Road Safety Authority because you don’t even see them working at night on our roads and it’s part of their mandate to ensure safety on our roads so if the opposite is happening then I will say they are useless”.



The Ashanti Region NADMO boss, who doubles as the First Vice-Chair of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Region, further quizzed the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, “Kofi, when was the last time you saw personnel of the NRSA patrolling and checking drivers to instill discipline on our roads to reduce the heightening road accidents? I will call on them to up their game because the rate at which road accidents are claiming lives is alarming.”



The Ghana Police Service reported that over 400 persons were killed in road accidents with over 4,363 vehicles involved in January and February alone.



The latest accident occurred at a spot between Beposo and Asemassa in the Shama District of the Western Region where 14 passengers aboard a Ford minibus were burnt to death after the car collided head-on with a heavy-duty truck, carrying construction boulders Tuesday, March 22.