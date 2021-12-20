National Road Safety Authority launches ‘Stay Alive’ campaign

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

Ms. Linda Affotey-Annang, Head of Central Regional National Road Safety Authority, has called on motorists and road users to exercise greater caution in the days leading to Christmas and the New Year festivities.



She made the call when she launched this year’s Central Region “STAY ALIVE” Road Safety Campaign.



The campaign is in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance Service and Motor Traffic Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service at Winneba Junction.



The overall objective of the Stay Alive Road Safety Campaign is a call on all and sundry to be Road Safety Advocates.



A total of 189 people were killed in road crashes between January and November this year and 1,289 injured in the central region alone.



The Stay Alive Campaign is an individual and collective obligation to be more conscious, more involved, more responsible, more accountable and to accept full responsibility for the carnage on the road rather than to attribute it to the work of the devil.



It is also to induce positive behavioural change that encouraged road users to at all times, observe and advocate for compliance with road traffic regulations, report infractions and also elicit greater commitments to safety from policymakers, implementers and enforcers, she said.



The narrative on road safety in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole must change, she said, stressing that the youth must not die through needless road traffic crashes.



All must, therefore, resolve to adopt a positive road safety culture to help win the fight against road fatalities and injuries, she said.







"If the country will make progress or achieve the goal of crash-free road, then we must start believing in the power of human agency, the need to believe that the actions we take and the decision we make on the road have implications.



"We are consciously aware of the essential need for a partnership that complements and amplifies our efforts in this regard and about the rare calling on the media to once again support us to drive the message to the entire people in the country so that together we can make a positive change in the road safety discussions", she stated.



She urged road users, especially drivers and motorcycle riders, to be disciplined, circumspect and responsible to help curb the carnage on the road, she added.



The programme was attended by members of various Driver Unions who operate in the Effutu Municipality and other stakeholders in the road and transport industry.