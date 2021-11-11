National Road Safety Authority launches 'Stay Alive' campaign

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has launched the “Stay Alive” campaign aimed at reducing road crashes ahead of the Christmas festivities.



The campaign dubbed, “Gyae Obonsam Adwua no!” will create awareness on the need for discipline on the part of road users by ensuring the wearing of crash helmets and seat belts, the avoidance of needless maneuvering and the “packing of people in buckets of pickups” among others.



According to the Director-General of the NRSA, Ing. Mrs. May Obiri-Yeboah, the “Stay Alive Campaign” is being initiated to mitigate the occurrence of road crashes and its brutalities in Ghana.



“It is a campaign, that calls on individuals especially motorists to be more cautious, more involved and more responsible rather than attribute it to the work of the devil,” she said.



Ing. Mrs. May Obiri- Yeboah added that, “This campaign is unique as it receives massive involvement of the media.



She, therefore, urged everyone to embrace the campaign and pleaded with drivers to be cautious on the road especially as Christmas is approaching. “I urge that we all play our parts as road users, always mindful of our own safety and that of other road users.



“Cognizant of the cost of road crashes to the country, we entreat all drivers to always check their blind spots before driving off, avoid drink driving, over speeding and wrongful overtaking.



“On the part of Pedestrians, we urge that they always check their surroundings when on the road, and look out for safe crossing facilities like pedestrian crossing points or footbridges when crossing the road,”She added.



The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the major aim of the campaign is to ensure road safety among drivers, passengers, motorists and many more. He added that the campaign seeks to influence positive behavioral change among the driving public and compliance with road traffic regulations.



According to him, human error constitutes more than 90 percent of road Traffic crashes.



“Investigations conducted by the National Road Safety Authority over the last decade have pointed to indiscipline or human attitude as the main contributory factor to the crashes on our roads. Acts like over speeding, overtaking without due care to other vehicle among others are some of the common human related factors confronting road safety management strategies,”. He said.



He, therefore, urged the media and all other stakeholders to drive the message to every Ghanaian, and support this noble course.He added the government is poised to reducing road crashes in line with the UN target of fifty percent through the implantation of a number of measures.



He said “On 15th of April 2021, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, constituted an inter-ministerial committee comprising the Minister for Interior, Transport, Roads and Highways and Communication and Digitization with a task to recommend concrete measures to reduce road traffic crash, of which the committee has made some recommendations in which implementations and recommendations have already started,”



The National Road Safety Authority called on the general public, civil society organization and all stakeholders to be road safety advocates and also debunk the notion that, incidents of road accidents are as a result of the devil.#GyaeObonsamAdwumaNu