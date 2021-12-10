National Road Safety Authority engages church leaders on 'stay alive' campaign

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Road Safety Authority in the Eastern Region has engaged Pastors and Elders within the Kwahu West municipality on “stay alive” campaign to help reduce road accidents in this year’s Christmas and subsequent years to come by.



According to the Authority, the motive behind the exercise is to get the information through them to their church members.



At Nkawkaw Pentecost Adoagyire Central today, the Eastern Regional Head of National Road Safety Authority, Mr. Dennis Yeribu said, the seizing of “fake lamps” wasn’t been halted but the exercise is still ongoing.



According to him, there are two major contributing factors causing road accidents, overtaking and careless motor riding.



Mr. Dennis Yeribu stated that, the reason why they decided to engage churches in this campaign is because, churches possess chunk number of people that they can easily disseminate their information to.



He noted that, there are other divisions who are engaging drivers, motor riders, passengers and pedestrians as well.



“Our engagement with churches will continue from now to next year and beyond. We have now gotten space from the Kwahu West assembly so we are now trying to establish and equip it. We are aiming that, by next year the office will be fully established and begin its operation proper", he added.



Speaking on mandatory training for drivers, he said NRSA has partnered with DVLA, MTTD, others to ensure a mandatory fresher training especially the commercial bus drivers of which they have agreed through their various groups.



The commencement of the program was to start November but due to few challenges they had to postpone it but it will begin next year.



According to him, the motive behind the training is to help drivers learn and adapt to new things as it comes.



Concurrently, he said they will engage owners of long journey vehicles to have two drivers per a bus and pay them salaries to help reduce over speeding and accidents.



Mr. Dennis Yeribu appealed for support from co-operate bodies to assist them with equipments.



Agoo news Ebenezer Amoako reports that, some of the participant applauded the move by the national road safety authority saying they appealed to the authority to engage drivers more by way of educating them on road signs as well.



