National Rental Assistance Scheme has 557 beneficiaries so far – Rent Control

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Rent Control Department says 557 landlords have received payments under the National Rental Assistance Scheme to date.



According to Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer, the scheme has been piloted in six regions.



After completing the applications in the Greater Accra Region, 361 people had their rent paid to their landlords.



The Ashanti Region comes in second with 96, while the Western Region has 36 people who have had their rent paid.



In an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that 50 people successfully applied and had their rent paid for Techiman and its surroundings.



The Eastern and Northern Regions were next, with 9 and 5 people, respectively.



He stated that the Scheme paid rent for 9 applicants in March, 112 in April, 139 in May, 110 in June, and 187 in July.



"If you calculate the monthly progress, you will get 557. We are still accepting applications and will approve those who are selected.”



The Ghanaian government launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme in January of this year as part of its efforts to provide decent housing for Ghanaians.



Ghanaians over the age of 18 with a valid national ID card and verifiable jobs with an income are eligible for a rent loan within five to ten working days under the scheme.



The total rent is paid to the applicant’s potential landlord, and the applicant makes a monthly payment to the National Rental Assistance Scheme.



If applicants fail to meet their monthly payment obligations, they will be evicted from the house or room.