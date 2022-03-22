National Plastics Management Policy will create jobs for teeming youth – EPA Deputy Director

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: Kojo Baffour, Contributor

Deputy Executive Director of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ebenezer Appah-Sampong, has said National Plastics Management Policy (NPMP) will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



He also said the policy will promote a circular economy concept, as well as protect the environment to propel development



The National Plastics Management Policy, which was recently approved by cabinet aims at addressing the country’s pollution concerns.



Speaking to the press when Dophil Roofing Systems visited his outfit to exhibit some roofing tiles and bricks made of plastic, he said this project will encourage the collection of more plastics to increase the mass production of eco-friendly products to ensure economic profitability.



“I think they (private sector) have done a fantastic job in turning what we consider as waste into value, and this is exactly what we have been promoting over the years. Going forward it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate, and we hope to upscale this and work with them to promote a circular economy of plastics. We would have to work from the base, particularly how we manage waste,” Mr Appah-Sampong said.



General Manager of Dolphin Roofing Company, Dzifa Hanyabui said their products are eco-friendly and have a longer lifespan.



“When we started the collection, at a point we were overwhelmed by the number of plastics we found along the beaches and even in the drains all over. As we started the collections, I will say we have sustainable ways of raw materials for this product which is eco-friendly. We all need to play our part,” She stated.