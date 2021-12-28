National Peace Council must resolve impasse in parliament – STRANEK Africa

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: GNA

STRANEK Africa has urged the National Peace Council (NPC) to ensure continuous dialogue with Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure a quiet atmosphere on the floor.



The call follows confrontations among the MPs in the house on 20 December 2021 over voting on the proposed electronic levy (e-levy).



A statement jointly signed by STRANEK-Africa Executive Director, Nii Tettey Tetteh, and its Deputy Director of Research, Eyram Norglo, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the growing lack of consensus showed leadership failure in driving the affairs of the 8th parliament.



“The current leadership of the Majority Group in Parliament lacks tactful leadership skills and influence that is required to build the requisite consensus in leading government business in a hung Parliament,” it said.



It faulted the majority for failing to engage minority lawmakers in drawing up the 2022 financial budget, resulting in multiple objections raised by the minority.



“The leadership of the Majority in Parliament instead of engaging their counterparts at the consulting stage of the budget preparation to build a consensus given the current nature of Parliament failed to do so,” it added.



Even though it said the majority had 137 votes on November 26 the date slated for the budget vote, in addition to the independent candidate, it failed to mobilize its members to vote.



The statement said the continuous confrontations and attacks on the Minority members would deepen chaos in the house, adding: “The persecution of members of the Minority in Parliament through the invitation of police and threats of prosecution will further make matters worse for the government.”



According to the statement, the majority leadership ”failed” to mobilize its members to vote for the imposition of the e-levy, which is opposed by many Ghanaians and the minority.



“The introduction of e-levy has suffered a major push back from Ghanaians. It is, therefore, strange that government remains intransigent about the e-levy and insists it must pass,” it noted.



Stranek Africa, therefore, called on the NPC to intervene in the impasse to ensure that parliamentary and government businesses proceeded successfully.