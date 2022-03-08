National Peace Council, TUDEC donate food Items to Apiate community

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: GNA

TUDEC, an institution that focuses on aid and relief related activities in collaboration with the National Peace Council (NPC), has donated food items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis to support the Apiate community.



Items donated included 30 bags of rice, 13 cartons of tin tomatoes, 15 bags of sugar, 13 cartons of sunflower oil and 15 cartons of spaghetti.



Mr Jaafar Capeli, who is the President of TUDEC, together with Mrs Magdalen Kannae, a member of the NPC, donated the items at the Apiate Relief Camp in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.



The President of TUDEC told the Ghana News Agency that the group was touched to offer the assistance because the explosion claimed lives, injured several others and destroyed properties worth millions of cedis, adding that “It’s unfortunate we cannot bring back the dead, but we can offer a hand of support to those who survived.”



“I felt sad when l entered the camp. I just visited one of the tents and normally ten people are supposed to be living there but there were more. The situation is real so am appealing to individuals, philanthropists, Non-Governmental Organisations and institutions to come and support the residents of Apiate in any way they can,” he said.



Mrs Magdalen Kannae said the NPC and its partners came to commensurate with the citizens of Apiate and presented their widow’s mite to ensure peace prevailed in the community.



Receiving the items, Dr Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, thanked the donors for the goodwill and assured them that the items would be distributed to the victims.







Dr Dasmani later led the team to tour the old Apiate site, where the incident happened on January 20, 2022.



TUDEC, which means “People Developing Centre” was formerly called the Ghana-Turkey Co-operation and Development Association.



It was founded in Ghana by a group of business professionals to facilitate the educational, cultural, commercial and humanitarian exchanges in Ghana and beyond.



TUDEC’s vision is to embrace humanity irrespective of race, gender or skin colour and deal with ignorance, poverty and disunity.



In achieving this vision, TUDEC works hand in hand with many institutions, including the NPC.