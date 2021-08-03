National Muslims Conference of Ghana established

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: GNA

All Muslim sects in the country, have signed a deed to form a National Muslims Conference of Ghana.



The document was endorsed at the just-ended National Muslims Conference organised by the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, under the auspices of the National Chief Imam, in Accra.



The Conference was to provide a forum for deliberation and management of matters relating to education, health, financial and the general wellbeing of Muslims in Ghana.



A release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, in Accra, said a communique issued after the three-day conference indicated that the National Muslim Conference of Ghana would serve as a vehicle for the socio-economic development of Muslims.



It said all participants had committed themselves to the “National Muslim Conference Deed” to guide the operationalisation of the conference

outcomes.



"All leaders of Muslim Sects and groups in Ghana shall cooperate under the leadership of the National Chief Imam in the prime interest of the development of Muslims, and of Ghana,” the release said.



It said the leaders shall utilise all opportunities and resources available to Muslims to contribute their quota to national development, adding, "We have formed a committee to draft a comprehensive Ghana Muslim Education Strategy, and have committed ourselves to ensuring that this conference meets all its obligations in the Deed of National Muslim Conference of Ghana."



The release said the participants also resolved to explore all avenues to mobilise and provide sustainable funding for the developmental objectives of Muslims relating to education, health, and finance and to establish relevant structures and carry out projects to meet the socio-economic needs of Muslims in Ghana.



“We have resolved to work to promote and protect Muslim rights in Ghana, and resolved to implement all outcomes of the conference," it added.



The Sects include; the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamat (ASWAJ), Shia and Ahamadiyya Muslim Mission and the Ghana Muslim mission.