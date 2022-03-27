National House of Chiefs President tells Military, Police to maintain law and order in Bawku

General News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Military High Command to team up and maintain law and order in Bawku.



He also appealed the Mamprusis and Kusasis to jaw-jaw and resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.



Speaking at a meeting in Kumasi, he said “On behalf of the National House of Chiefs, permit me also to use this platform to condemn the intermittent outbreak of violence and exchange of gunfire within the Bawku traditional area and its environments. We call on the Mamprusis and Kusasis to jaw-jaw or resort to courts to resolve their difference instead of shedding blood and causing damage to property. The National House of chiefs is appealing to the IGP and the Military High Command to collaborate to maintain law and order in the Bawku birational area.”



Four persons were recently killed in Bawku in the Upper East region amid renewed chieftaincy violence.



Several others also sustained various injuries following the clash in the area.



Meanwhile, a young man has been shot in Buabula, a suburb of Bawku, in the Upper East Region, TV3’s Rabiu Tanko Mohammed reported.



The young man, in his early 40s, was shot in the leg on Saturday, March 26 while trying to escape from an unknown gunman, whom he said had approached and ordered him to lie down on his stomach.



According to the victim, he was with his animals to graze when the gunman attacked. His refusal and attempt to run away is said to have provoked the gunshot, which hit his legs.



The military patrol in the area later arrived at the scene and helped the victim to the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku, where is receiving treatment.



Investigations are underway to arrest the perpetrators.



This is the second shooting in Bawku after six members of Parliament from Kusuag visited the area to advocate for peace.



They were led by Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga.



The first shooting occurred at Daduri where a man by name Alhaji Sadam was attacked at home though he escaped with his family.



Less than a week after that incident, the latest shooting has been recorded. Fortunately, no lives have been lost.