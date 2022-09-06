National Farmers’ Day celebration reviewed

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD, Contributor

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has reviewed the mode of celebrating National Farmer’s Day.



The review, which will take effect on the 38th National Farmer’s Day, is necessitated by the current global economic crises and national constraints.



In a statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of crops, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the 2022 celebration would begin with a National Agricultural Fair from Tuesday, 29th November 2022 to Friday, 2nd December 2022.



The last day of the National Agricultural Fair, which marks the first Friday of December, will be celebrated with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony.



In line with the review, a total of 15 awards will be given at the national level, which include Overall National Best Farmer; 1st Runner-Up National Best Farmer; 2nd Runner-Up National Best Farmer; National Best Livestock Farmer; National Best Crop Farmer; Overall National Best Fisher; National Best Marine Fisher; National Best Inland Fisher; National Best Fisher Farmer; National Best Fish Processor.



The rest are National Best Cocoa Farmer; National Best Most Promising Young Cocoa Farmer; National Best Most Enterprising Cocoa Female Farmer; National Best Coffee Farmer and National Best Shea nut Picker.



According to the statement, celebrations at the regional level have been restored as a cost-cutting strategy to ease the financial burden on the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils which hitherto bore the cost of paying for travel expenses, accommodation, and lodging of regional award winners and other accompanying officials to participate in the celebration at the national level.



There will be five regional award categories per region: The Regional Best Farmer; Regional Best Livestock Farmer; Regional Best Crop Farmer; Regional Best Fisher and Regional Best Agricultural Extension Agent.



The district award categories have been revised from 6 to 3 per, namely: District Best Farmer; District Best Livestock Farmer, and District Best Crop Farmer.



The districts with the financial wherewithal to cater for additional award categories are, however, advised to do so at their own expense.