National Disability Council governing board inaugurated

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku, Contributor

The President of Ghana has constituted a new governing board for the National Council on Persons with Disability, in accordance with Section 43 of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2006, (Act 715).



The 13-member board was inaugurated on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, by the caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah and supported by Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu–the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and the chief director of the ministry, DR. Afisah Zakariah.



The board consists of representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Department of Social Welfare, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Employers’ association, and the Ministry of Education.



It also includes representatives from the Ministry of Employment, the Ministry responsible for Women and Children’s Affairs, three representatives from organizations of persons with disabilities, one of whom is a woman, nominated on a rotational basis by the organizations, and two other persons, one of whom is a woman.



The board is chaired by the former president of the Ghana Blind Union and now the Second Vice Chairman of the World Blind Union, Mr. Yaw Ofori-Debrah, who was also the chairman of the out-gone board.



Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah charged the board to live up to its responsibilities, which are to propose, and develop policies and strategies that would ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities and their participation in mainstream society and national development.



She indicated that issues of persons with disabilities were very dear to President Akufo-Addo, for which reason he prioritized disability under the National Action Plan 4.



The Board Chairman, Yaw Ofori-Debra, expressed their appreciation for the opportunity and promised that the new board would commit itself to the development of programmes that would better the living conditions of persons with disabilities and also empower them socially and economically.



He appealed to the Government to support the operational work of the Council by providing the wherewithal for the execution of the Council’s mandate, lamenting that, "It is a matter of regret that the Council has not been able to impact and meet the expectations of its service consumers because of low budgetary allocations and understanding".



Ofori-Debrah said, despite the out-gone Board's efforts in creating systems and structures and improving the staffing situation of the Council, it could not achieve the desired results, as it required strong support from the Government to succeed.



He also called on the new board members to dedicate themselves sincerely to the responsibilities bestowed on them and do well to update their knowledge with current trends in disability and shed off all antiquated ideas and thoughts about disability.



National Council on Persons with Disability is a creation of the Persons with Disability Act, as a single purpose vehicle to address the needs, concerns, and aspirations of persons with disabilities and also coordinate all activities of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations, among others.



The inauguration of the board comes as welcome news to the disability community, including organizations of persons with disabilities and civil society organizations that work to promote the interest of persons with disabilities.