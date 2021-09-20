National Dean of Presiding Members thanks President and Minister for nominations

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members on Sunday commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development for their diligence in settling on the final list of MMDCEs.



“I know it is a difficult task, but thankfully by the end of the day, you have been able to come out of the list, which is the most important thing to catapult decentralization and good governance at the grassroots levels.”



Mr Korto who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency soon after Mr Dan Botwe, sector Minister announced the nominations at a media briefing in Accra called on the Regional Deans, Regional and all Presiding Members to brace themselves up towards the national programme.



He said the names had gone through Regional and national Vetting Committees through the Minister, National security and to the President and it was only fair for the Presiding Members and all Assembly Members to confirm the nominees within the stipulated 21 days as an endorsement of the choices of the President.



“Although there were many competent names out there, it is one person that can serve an Assembly at a time and so the rest need to return to the drawing board to support the nominees for growth and development while bidding time for their turns.”



Mr Korto called on the Deans and all Presiding Members and Assembly members to go according to the rules and regulations in their bid to confirm the nominees.



He said: “Now that the President has released the names, letters would be written to all Regional Coordinating Councils, who will also communicate to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies on the confirmation procedure and I urge all of you to respect the due process to ensure that we have a successful exercise of confirming the nominees.”



Mr Korto urged all to put their shoulders to the wheel to accelerate good governance, growth and development at all levels.



Mr Dan Botwe on Sunday released the list 260 MMDCEs for confirmation at various Assemblies after a long wait that created anxious moments among political thinkers.



The delay in nominating chief executives had been a matter of concern to many groups and individuals, arguing that the delay was impacting negatively on the administration of the various assemblies.



In July this year, the Chamber for Local Government called on the President to urgently appoint the MMDCEs.



Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, a Member of Parliament for South Dayi, also dragged the government to court over the delay in appointing substantive chief executives.