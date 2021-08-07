National Dean of Presiding Members outlines a roadmap for confirmation of MMDCES

Regional News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members has called on assembly members to be guided by the 1992 constitution in the execution of their political activities and constitutional mandate.



They should also respect the dictates of the constitution in the confirmation of the yet-to-be-named MMDCEs to facilitate the local government system and grassroots participation.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the expectations of assemblies prior to the release of names of president's nominees, Mr Korto, who is also the presiding member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly said disrespectful behavior and litigations contrary to the constitution had over the years derailed and delayed the confirmation of many nominees.



He gave the assurance that the government was scrutinizing the nominees, behind the scenes and it would therefore not be relevant to engage in litigations after the release of names.



"I want to plead with the assemblies to consider the development needs of their areas before engaging in unnecessary litigations that could impede their orderly progress."



Reminding them of their responsibilities in the confirmation exercise Mr Korto said "There shall be a District Chief Executive for each district who shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of the members of the assembly present and voting at the meeting."



He said the voting for approval of the nominee of the President as District Chief Executive shall be conducted by the Electoral Commission.



"A District Chief Executive shall hold office for four years, but the District Chief Executive shall not hold office for more than two consecutive terms".



On the procedure of approval, Mr Korto said the President may nominate one person for approval by the Assembly to be appointed as the District Chief Executive and the Electoral Commission shall, within twenty-one days of the president notifying the Secretary to the assembly of the nomination conduct a ballot on the nominee.



He added, "Voting shall be by secret ballot, and in the event of the nominee polling two-thirds or more of the votes of the members of the Assembly present and voting, the Electoral Commission shall notify the president of the approval of the assembly within seven days. Where the nominee polls fifty percent (50%) or more of the votes but fails to poll the required two-thirds of the votes of members present and voting, there may be another ballot conducted on the nominee within ten days of the first ballot, unless the President withdraws the nomination."



He said where the nominee failed to win the required two-thirds of the votes of members present and voting at the second ballot, the president may re-nominate the nominee on reasonable grounds and any nominee who at any times failed to poll fifty percent (50%) of the votes of the members present and voting may be renominated on reasonable grounds or may be withdrawn by the president.