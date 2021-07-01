National Council of Ghanaian Unions of UK elects 4-member executive committee

Diasporian News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: Africanus Annan, Contributor

The National Council of Ghana Unions (UK) announced today the appointment of four new members to the Executive Committee at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday 27th June 2021, electing to office a new Chairperson, Vice-Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.



HRH Naa Tsotsoo Soyoo I, a Trustee and the first female President of the organisation, succeeds Dr Quaye Botchway. She is the former Vice-Chair of Ghana Union London; an experienced advocate, and a Queen from Jamestown Ngleshie in Accra, Ga State of Ghana.



Dr Jonas Appiah-Ankam, also a member of the Trustee Board of NCGU, a Medical Professional representing Merseyside Association of Ghanaians (Liverpool) was elected Vice-Chair.



New Trustee Board Member, Rev. Africanus Annan, Chairman of Ghana Diaspora Voice UK, representing Southeast Region, is the Secretary. He has deep experience in Administration and Diplomacy. Africanus Annan worked as Foreign Service Officer with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana before Relocating to the United Kingdom in 2000 for further studies.



Odehye Nana Kwasi Ofei, Serves as Trustee Board Member for both NCGU and Ghana Union Midlands. He is the Treasurer and brings along over 40 years experience in Policy Formulation and Implementation.



“I have laid the foundation and I believe the new leaders will build and continue from where I hand over,” said Dr Quaye Botchway, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to have served the Council for the last 8 years and pledged his support to the incoming executive.



In her acceptance speech, HRH, Naa Tsostsoo Soyoo I, thanked the outgoing executive and laid out her vision for furthering the cause of NCGU and to establish it as a formidable National Organisation with the voice on behalf of all Ghanaians in the United Kingdom.



The NCGU was established as an outcome of a consultation process of Regional Unions across the United Kingdom, recognising the need to bring together all Ghanaian Associations and Organizations under one umbrella body to better serve the needs of the UK Ghanaian Community.



The NCGU is a Non-Partisan and Non-Religious body that aims to work closely with the Government of Ghana by engaging the Ghana Permanent Mission in London and other relevant Institutions and Statutory Agencies to develop and advance the cause and needs of Ghanaians resident in the United Kingdom.