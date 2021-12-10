National Concerned Drivers Association apologize to Hassan Tampuli

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

The Public Relations Officer of the National Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, has rendered an unqualified apology to the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli, for some unsavoury comments he made in the past.



David Agboado is reported to have made some comments about the deputy minister concerning their (drivers) plea to the government to reduce fuel prices for them.



However, after careful deliberations, David Agboado says he realized that he misquoted the deputy minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Gushegu and has asked for his forgiveness.



“In all honesty, on that matter, I retract that statement, and I would plead with Hon. Tampuli that, there is a saying in Akan that ‘it is bent, but it is not spoilt.’ I plead that he forgives me because I am the one who misquoted him.



“I am on my knees pleading that he will forgive me, in all humility, that if I said it and I didn’t say it well, he should know that he and I are both serving Ghana and that he should forgive my error,” he said in Twi on Dofopa 105.1 FM.



At the start of the week, drivers nationwide went on a strike, leaving thousands of passengers stranded in many places, especially in Accra.