National Children’s Day: Group steers for more investment in young people

This is the 41st celebration of Ghana National Children’s Day, which is marked on August 31.

A child-focused organisation, Pumpkins Foundation is urging for more investment in children towards ensuring a stable and sustainable future for them.



In a statment issued by the organisation, key players of society must be involved in protecting children's rights as well as enabling the Ghanaian child reach their full potential.



“On National Children’s day today, the Pumpkins Foundation salutes every child of the land with a call for massive support in all sectors for the benefit and development of our future leaders as this is what will determine where we are headed as a country,” the statement read.



“In our efforts to help children to reach their full potential while empowering them to be agents of change to help their own, we are hopeful that our future leaders would begin to look out for themselves and work together in an effort to break and bridge the barriers of discrimination among them,” it added.



