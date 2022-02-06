National Chief Imam lauds Ejurahene for promoting peace amongst tribal groups in Ejura

Regional News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu has praised the chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II, for promoting peaceful coexistence amongst tribal groups within his jurisdiction.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II who's also the Protocol Director at the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana is known for taking some bold measures to resolve disturbances in his community.



The notable among them are, his move to amicably resolve a clash between some irate youth of Ejura and some military men which resulted in the death of two men.



Again, there had been a misunderstanding between the Imam of the community and Zongo Chiefs over pertinent issues, and that threatened to destabilise the peace of the entire community. Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders swiftly intervened to resolve the issue.



Owing to the two landmark conflict resolutions by the Ejurahene, the Chief Imam noted that, the sense of belongingness espoused under the reign of the Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II, was a key factor for the existing social harmony amongst all identifiable tribal groups in the area.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu said this on Saturday, February 5, 2022, while delivering a speech at an event held to present compensation to some bereaved families of the Ejura Shooting incident.



The head of the Muslim community in Ghana believes, the promotion of good neighbourliness, by Barima Osei Hwedie II has helped to foster unity of purpose and peace in the Ejura Traditional Area.



"I was there when Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II led feuding Zongo factions of his community to the office of the National Chief Imam to seal and bless a peace process he initiated".



"This I must emphasise is something we at the Imam's office respect so much about the chief," he added.



He urged chiefs and residents in the area to continue to work together as one people to propel the nation’s development agenda since there could be no meaningful growth in a divided society.



