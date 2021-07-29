National Cathedral will be open on March 6, 2024 - Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Cathedral will be open on March 6, 2024, declares the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He explained that with the progress of work so far, works on the national edifice should be completed by the said date and open to the public.



"Mr. Speaker, work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily, and following the program of the contractors, -- and with God helping us, -- the National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024.



"Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building," he said.



He made this known while delivering the Mid-Year Budget Review to the Parliament of Ghana on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



