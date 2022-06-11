National Cathedral will be built no matter the noise - Charles Owusu tells critics

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission and a newly ordained Pastor, Charles Owusu, has assured Ghanaians that the National Cathedral that the government is establishing will be completed despite opposition.



According to him, the Cathedral will serve many good purposes for the nation.



The building of the National Cathedral has courted lots of controversies with some people claiming it is unnecessary while others are in support of it.



One of the strong opponents of the Cathedral is the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, who argues that the monies being pumped into the establishment should rather be channelled into resolving the economic challenges.



"Has God told you he wants a house to sleep in? When did God tell you he wants a house to sleep in?"



"What kind of God in this world or is alive and knows that today, when someone is sick in Ghana and the patient has no money may die, He will say we should use our little money to build a house for him? Then that is not a good God . . . What does God say we should stop investing money in quality healthcare but use it to build a house for Him? Is God human? Does he stay in a house?... Will God not answer us if we don't build a cathedral?", he asked.



But Charles Owusu, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", says whether any person likes it or not, "we will definitely build the National Cathedral to the glory of God. It doesn't matter the noise about it".



He also questioned; "What is the crime in building something for the nation to honour God?"



