National Cathedral to have the biggest Bible museum in the world – Board member reveals

Reverend Kusi Boateng, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, has revealed another key feature of the project.



According to him the National Cathedral, when completed, will compose of the largest Bible museum in the world.



He said that the museum will contain fruits and other elements from the Garden of Eden.



“We are going to build the biggest bible museum in the world in terms of space, content and technology…If Ghana is able to build this cathedral, it’s going to be very iconic…”



He disclosed that secretariat is partnering the Jewish community to build a wailing wall that represent the tomb of Jesus Christ.



“We are also going to build a wailing wall…we are in partnership with the Jewish community to break a part of the wailing wall in Israel and a wailing here and have a replica of the tomb of Christ within our biblical garden.”



Reverend Kusi Boateng rejected claims that members of the LGBTQ+ community have donated to the project.



He dared anyone to provide evidence of such transaction. He also appealed to Ghanaians for support to complete the project.



“Since this LGBTQ+ thing came in almost all the members of the board of trustees have come publicly to say we need this bill. So it will be conflicting for people to start circulating that the board of trustees have accepted the injection of monies from the LGBTQ+ community.



“So I say with authority that the LGBTQ+ community has never confronted us and has never given us a dollar. And if by chance anybody has any kind of evidence that the National Cathedral has received even a dollar from the LGBTQ+ community, I’ll resign the same day.



“The ownership [of the National Cathedral] is not for the government; ownership is for the Christian body although the government will be using the facility for state funerals, Christian gatherings and rentals for a lot of things,” Rev Boateng added.



The National Cathedral is scheduled to be completed in 2024.



