National Cathedral to have electronic 'Hall of Fame' for major donors

General News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Major donors towards the National Cathedral project would have their names on an electronically generated 'Hall of Fame' in the completed edifice.



The move is to allow visitors to click to identify and appreciate them for their contributions.



This was disclosed by Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of Board of Trustees, National Cathedral project, last Sunday during the unveiling of the National Cathedral Fundraising Strategies in Accra.



“Individuals, families, churches and cooperate bodies who make huge contributions above a certain threshold will also have their names embossed on the walls of the Cathedral,” Apostle Onyinah said.



He renewed calls on all well-meaning people, particularly the Christian faithful to contribute as much as they could in order to help realize the construction of the historical edifice to God’s glory.



“The Cathedral, with the inclusion of the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens will give the Cathedral an enhanced outlook.



“It will also make it an educational and research resource centre as well as another centre of attraction of the country. The Cathedral has the potential of drawing the world to Ghana,” he said.



With respect to the cost of the project, the Apostle pegged it at US$250 million, US$50 million more than the figure last quoted by the Board of Trustees secretary.



According to him, government's contribution has been the land for construction and seed money of ten percent of the total sum.



The main fundraising strategy in place involves getting church members and other benevolent people to contribute through the 100 cedis monthly initiative announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the mid-year budget review.



The Apostle said if churches mobilized some one million monthly donors for three years, starting from September 2021, enough funds could be generated for the Project.



He disclosed that some fifty churches have so far been selected to provide some expected number of people to contribute a minimum of GH¢100 a month for one year starting from September, 2021.



A 'National Cathedral Week' will also be instituted where churches will hold prayer sessions all week and round the week up with special donations towards the Cathedral project.



For his part, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, affirmed the Minister of Finance's declaration that the edifice was expected to be commissioned on 6th March, 2024.



Upon completion, the Cathedral would contain among otheers: the main auditorium, meeting rooms, chapels, prayer rooms, the Bible Museum of Africa, Bible gardens, baptistery, national crypt, banquet hall, restaurant, recreational gardens, among others.