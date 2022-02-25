National Cathedral symbol of unity – Dr Asuamah

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Anglican Bishop of Sunyani, Rt Rev. Dr Festus Yeboah Asuamah, has said the National Cathedral, if completed, would be a symbol of unity among the various religious groups in the country.



He said it would also consolidate the gains made with respect to religious tolerance, which is a prerequisite for peace and tranquility.



Bishop Asuamah, who was speaking to journalists in Sunyani, yesterday, ahead of a fund-raising ceremony on Sunday, at the FD Walker Temple Church of Pentecost

appealed to corporate entities, individuals and benevolent organizations, to contribute towards the National Cathedral project.



The Bishop, who is the Bono Regional chairman of the National Cathedral Committee, announced that some churches, organizations and individuals have already voluntarily contributed towards the project.



He said “no amount is too small and any contribution would be accepted,” and that a total of GHC18,195,296.65 have been realized so far.