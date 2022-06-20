National Cathedral project not out of place, even the bible says ‘the poor will always be with us’ - Freddie Blay

General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This is not ‘Yamoussoukro’; Nat ’l Cathedral project will not affect the economy – Blay



The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has stated that the ongoing discussions on the National Cathedral project are pointless.



According to him, arguments that this is not the time for the project because many Ghanaians are going through hardships do not hold water because there will always be poor people in the society.



He added that complaints about the project by some Ghanaians are needless because the money to be used for the Cathedral project will not affect the country’s finances, asaaseradio.com reports.



“People are talking about poverty: ‘There are schools under trees.’ People are talking about hospital beds (and) syringes. Even in the Bible, it was said that ‘the poor will always be with us’. This is not going to carry all our economy; this is not in Yamoussoukro; this is in Accra here. It is not completely out of place.



“And therefore, don’t make it look like as if a whole chunk of our finances is being channelled [towards] putting up a church. It is much ado about nothing. The issue has been blown out of proportion.



“Some say they want to find out how much is being spent on it. Yes, it is an issue of accountability: that will be done,” the NPP chairman said.



The Government of Ghana has come under public scrutiny following allegations that it has already spent over GH₵200 million on the National Cathedral project, even though it said it would only be providing land and facilitation for the project.



Some Ghanaians are saying that the project should not be a priority of the country and are accusing the government of going ahead with it because it is a promise Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to God should he become president.



