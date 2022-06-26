National Cathedral project is 'likely going to be a white elephant' - MFWA boss

General News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Work on National Cathedral project stalled



Government facing backlash for investing public funds



North Tongu MP promises to make more damaging disclosures about project



Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, MFWA, has expressed concerns over the controversy that has dogged the National Cathedral of Ghana project.



Suleman Brimah is of the view that current developments show that the project could constitute a historic case of financial loss to the state.



He stressed that despite the millions of cedis already sunk into the project, it could potentially end us as a white elephant.



"The National Cathedral Project may end up as the biggest act of Financial Loss to the State in the history of Ghana. It's likely going to be a white elephant.



"It will not be just the millions squandered. It will also be about the plush state houses and facilities destroyed," his June 25, 2022 post read.



The project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosures that state funds are being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



