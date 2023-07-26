National Cathedral probe: CHRAJ dismisses opposition by Ofori-Atta, Kusi Boateng – Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Member of Parliament for North Tongu has revealed that hearing into a petition he submitted demanding a probe into the National Cathedral of Ghana project will proceed despite opposition by persons he mentioned in his probe.



Ablakwa lodged a complaint before the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice but it was opposed by three parties – Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, the Cathedral Board of Trustees and its secretary, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng / Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



The MP posted about the latest development (on July 26, 2023) stating that the opposition to his demand had failed.



“Another significant victory in our mission to demand justice & accountability following the torrent of “National” Cathedral Scandals.



“CHRAJ has overruled the preliminary objections by the Finance Minister, Cathedral Board of Trustees & Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Why try to stop independent investigations if you have nothing to hide?” he quizzed.



I am glad CHRAJ indicates after dismissing their objections that it will continue investigations into the complaint I lodged on January 16, 2023.



Truth, Accountability & Justice shall Triumph.



First Knockout at CHRAJ!



For God & Country.



Complainant: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa



Minister for Finance [1st Respondent]



Controller & Accountant General’s Department [2nd Respondent]



National Cathedral Board [3rd Respondent]



Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi [4th Respondent]



JNS Talent Centre Limited [5th Respondent]



Johannes Eshun [6th Respondent]



Sheilla Eshun [7th Respondent]



