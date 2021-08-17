National Cathedral ‘premised on a cathedral of lies’ – Randy Abbey

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Randy Abbey, the host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme has opined that government has not been candid with Ghanaians over the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to Randy Abbey, a ‘litany of lies’ have been propagated by government over its decision to build the controversial facility.



Speaking on the Friday, August 13 edition of his show, Randy Abbey said that the falsehoods around the projects are just too much.



Whiles admitting that he has nothing against the principle of building such a facility, he is concerned with the ‘cathedral of lies’ put forth by government officials in its defense.



“A cathedral for God must be founded on the truth. It is a sensitive matter and I’m not too comfortable speaking about it. The whole project has been premised on a cathedral of lies.



“I have absolutely nothing against it and will support anything to honor God. But anything to the honor of God must not be found on a cathedral of lies. The lack of candour and consistency with respect to why this thing is being done …



Randy Abbey also suggested that since the idea of building a Cathedral for God was due to a promise made by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to God, he should have built it in his personal capacity.



But this argument was rejected by the Managing Director of the State Transport Company Nana Akomea who was a guest on the show.



He reasoned that a vision or promise made by presidential candidate during campaign period become a national vision and policy once he wins the election.



“If you are a political leader and you say to God that if I win this elections, these are my visions. Those visions become national visions so it’s the nuancing but that shouldn’t be an issue. If you say there some lies then we can discuss it because we want it to work.”



The issue of the Cathedral became topical after the government announced a fundraising campaign in support of the construction.



During the delivery of the mid-year budget review, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that benevolent Ghanaians should donate GH¢100 towards the project every month.



