National Cathedral: ‘ɔkafoɔ didi’ – Freddie Blay reacts to critics

Politics of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, has slammed critics of the GHC25 million additional funding released by the government for the construction of the national cathedral.



According to him, despite the economic challenges, the government cannot abandon projects it considers necessary.



He told GHOne TV the release of the fund is necessary and timely.



When pressed further on the timing of the release of the money, the former 1st deputy Speaker of Parliament said: “What a question, whether it is released at dawn or afternoon, yes things are tough, it is a good time to have free education, things are tough there is a proverb that says ‘ɔkafoɔ didi’ to wit a debtor cannot go hungry’ but we still have the economy to run”.



The National Chairman also indicated that Ghana’s economy would have been worse under the NDC.



“Not to talk of Europe where they are going through severer challenges because of what is happening and it has affected us as well. So definitely between these months, we are going to face a lot of difficulties, irrespective of that this economy has been resilient, that shows that it’s under good management in spite of the difficulty.



“If there have not been these problems I can assure you that things would have been better but of course, people will ask for more,” he added.