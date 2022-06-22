National Cathedral is state-owned non-profit making organization - Secretariat replies Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Work on National Cathedral project stalled



Government facing backlash for investing public funds



North Tongu MP promises to make more damaging disclosures about project



The National Cathedral is a state-owned non-profit making organization, its secretariat has explained in a statement dated June 21, 2022 and signed by Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah.



The three-page statement was released to clarify three major issues surrounding the Cathedral project which has been impacted by hard-hitting disclosures from North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The first clarification being the status of the Cathedral - whether it was a private or public entity – how two Trustees were omitted at the point of registration and an allegation that a US-based Ghanaian minister was paid USD50,000 at a fundraiser in the US.



On the ownership of the project, the Executive Director referred to advise from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame in a letter dated January 6, 2022.



The said letter referred to the incorporation of the National Cathedral of Ghana in July 2019 as a company limited by guarantee under the Companies Act, 1963.



"The National Cathedral of Ghana is therefore a company limited by guarantee with its sole corporate member being the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, a government agency," it read.



It further outlined the principal activities of the Cathedral as among others, own and administer the facility, to serve as platform for national faith-based conversations and to operate interdenominational church for national purposes.



It continued: "It is clear from the above listed activities of the National Cathedral of Ghana that, it is a non-profit making organization. Since the sole member is a government agency, the National Cathedral of Ghana is a state-owned non-profit making organization (my emphasis). Any income generated and income and property acquired by the National Cathedral are thus required to be reinvested and used for promoting its non-profit activities."



Ablakwa chases Secretariat over registration discrepancies



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has in recent disclosures produced documents that suggested that the project was registered as a private entity.



In a June 20 post on his Facebook page, the MP said incorporation documents of the company [National Cathedral] available to him suggested that it was registered as a private entity.



“Another troubling falsehood we have detected is that even though the June 17 press release claims that the National Cathedral of Ghana is a “state-owned company” and thus a “public and not a private” entity, the incorporation documents in our possession reveals rather curiously that the National Cathedral of Ghana is registered as PRIVATE (see evidence attached).



“The list of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness and blatant corruption associated with this cathedral project is now a bottomless pit.



“Christians in Ghana may have to declare a 40-day intense fasting and prayer to purge and rescue Akufo-Addo’s drowning cathedral of lies,” Mr. Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook wall.



It will be recalled that the National Cathedral Secretariat issued a statement on June 17, portions of which addressed issues regarding whether or not the Cathedral was a public or private entity.



“In his first official announcement on the project on March 6, 2017, the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] underscored the nature of the project as a national cathedral for interdenominational worship services for the nation.



“Subsequent elaborations led to three main reasons as the rationale for the projects namely gesture of thanksgiving, symbol of the Christian presence and contributions to the nation and a personal pledge to God.



“Of these three reasons, the personal pledge came to be associated with the Cathedral as a ‘private’ project that needed to be developed without state support,” the statement signed by Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah read.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Cathedral is a National Monument and thus a public, not private, project. Legally, the National Cathedral of Ghana is a state-owned company limited by guarantee and was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179) on July 18, 2019.



“We hope this brings to a closure the seemingly vexatious issue of whether the National Cathedral is a private or public initiative. The National Cathedral is a National Monument and Asset, and not a Private project. It is, however, being developed in partnership between the state and the church,” it added.



