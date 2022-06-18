National Cathedral is a state project, not Akufo-Addo’s – Secretariat clarifies

General News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo wins 2016 election, promises to build Cathedral for God as thanksgiving



Ghanaians question state funding of Cathedral project



Cathedral Secretariat says project will be a national monument



The National Cathedral Secretariat reiterated that the controversial edifice being constructed is a state project and not a private one.



The Secretariat in a statement on Friday, June 17, suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment that the National Cathedral project was in fulfilment of a personal promise he made to God has largely been misconstrued to mean that its construction should be without state support.



However, the secretariat emphasized that the National Cathedral upon its completion will become a national monument.



To fulfil the president’s commitment that the construction of the National Cathedral will not place an undue financial burden on the state, the statement added that the project will be financed through a collaboration between the state and the church.



“In his first official announcement on the project on March 6, 2017, the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] underscored the nature of the project as a national cathedral for interdenominational worship services for the nation.



“Subsequent elaborations led to three main reasons as the rationale for the projects namely gesture of thanksgiving, symbol of the Christian presence and contributions to the nation and a personal pledge to God.



“Of these three reasons, the personal pledge came to be associated with the Cathedral as a ‘private’ project that needed to be developed without state support,” the statement signed by National Cathedral Secretariat Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, read.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Cathedral is a National Monument and thus a public, not private, project. Legally, the National Cathedral of Ghana is a state-owned company limited by guarantee and was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179) on July 18, 2019.



“We hope this brings to a closure the seemingly vexatious issue of whether the National Cathedral is a private or public initiative. The National Cathedral is a National Monument and Asset, and not a Private project. It is, however, being developed in partnership between the state and the church,” it added.