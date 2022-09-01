National Cathedral is a game changer for Ghana; it will open up the economy - Dr. Opoku Mensah

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

The Executive Secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah, has stated that the Cathedral is very important to the development of the country.



According to him, the government is determined to go on with the cathedral project because it believes it (the cathedral) is important to transforming Ghana’s economy.



“We believe that the cathedral has the potential to open up Ghana in some very significant ways. Turn Ghana into a religious hub (for) pilgrimages, (and) tourists. And that is the only way to open up the economy and create the jobs.



“So, if we are rushing this, it is because our transformation as a country can not wait. In fact, Nkrumah use to say that there are moments in history where history itself must be given a push because there are some conditions that work for you.



“There really are enabling conditions that make Ghana very attractive, particularly for using this cathedral. African Americans will be coming on pilgrimages, African Churches. We have the Israeli Antiquity Authority that is willing to give us artifacts. These opportunities don’t wait forever,” he said in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further stated that the urgency with which the government wanted to implement the project was not because it was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise but because of its importance to the country.



“This idea that somehow it is because the president needs it (is wrong). The president has won two terms. Let us get this right… so if we are rushing this, it is not because the president needs it for anything,” he added.



After weeks of multiple media reports, the Executive Director of the project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, on Tuesday, August 30, confirmed that the National Cathedral Project has been suspended due to a lack of funds.



The National Cathedral project has been riddled with controversies, including financing.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has tagged the project as his personal pledge to God and his government, has been accused of channelling state funds into the project despite indicating that the project will be funded by the private sector.



