You are here: HomeNews2022 06 25Article 1569131

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Cathedral contract sum negotiated to US$400 million – Bright Simons alleges

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (11)

Listen to Article

The project has courted series of controversies in recent past play videoThe project has courted series of controversies in recent past

Construction work stalls on Cathedral over unavailability of funds

North Tongu MP claims government has blown nearly GH₵200 million on project so far

Ghanaians ask government to prioritise other needs

The government of Ghana has reportedly renegotiated contract sums on the National Cathedral project to US$400 million.

According to Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, the renegotiated figures have been necessitated as a result of the lack of sync between the construction company, Rizzani de Eccher, and the architects, Adjaye and Associates.

The latest figure of the project cost represents a 300% increase from the initial figure of US$100 million that was communicated by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in November 2019.

“A few months ago, the Govt of Ghana quietly renegotiated contract sums on the National Cathedral to a whopping $400 MILLION after significant confusion & rancour over earlier design work btwn (between) builders G. Eccher & architects, Adjaye Associates,” Simons wrote in a June 24 tweet.

The tweet was accompanied by an extract in which the project contractor is addressing some of their recent projects. It read as follows:

Question: What are the most significant cases or transactions that your legal team has recently been involved in?

Response: Our legal team has just been able to finalize a $400m contract for the project of a Cathedral in Ghana. We secured a 200m euro deal for the new headquarter of the European Investment Bank in Luxemburg. The Rizzani de Eccher legal team has also been involved in the final arbitration hearing against a state of the Gulf for a total of $300m.

Simons added in a follow-up tweet: “The public watches in bewilderment as a project initially cost at $100m now tops $400m for construction alone (4x overrun).

“Costs for ops & maintenance not accounted for. The costs of the collection for the Bible Museum are unknown. Shall we say $700m then?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.

Join our Newsletter