National Cathedral can serve as a tourist attraction - Editor on why Ghanaians should be motivated to donate

The Managing Editor of The Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, says the benefit of building a national Cathedral goes beyond serving as a place of worship for Christians.



Per his view, the building can serve as a tourist attraction which can fetch more revenue for the state.



He thus urged Ghanaians to view the project as a national one and contribute towards it.



He expressed this on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun.



“I am a Muslim but because of the plurality of religions in Ghana, I support the building of the Cathedral project. It is not just a place of worship. It is a complex that serves the state in so may ways. It can even be a tourist site that generates income for the state. It can be a win-win situation for the church and the state if that monument is put up.



"I know many people are saying they don’t support it for political reasons. It is a national program and we must support it and donating towards it is not mandatory; it is voluntary”.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2021 Mid-Year review Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Thursday, July 29, 2021, urged all, including Members of Parliament, to be part of the one million Ghanaians projected to support the initiative dubbed, “Ketewa biara nsua,” with GH₵100 a month.



He noted that Ghanaians could support the noble cause by dialing the short code *979#.



But this call, according to some Ghanaians, is misplaced. They say the government should rather look at raising revenue to improve the health and education sectors as well as provide Ghanaians with good roads and other social amenities.