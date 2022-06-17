National Cathedral architecture was sole-sourced to Sir Adjaye for US$22 million – Simons alleges

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

23 firms applied to work on African American museum architecture – Simons



Architects, design subcontractors of the largest museum in the world were paid $20m – Simons



Govt has spent over GH₵200m on National Cathedral so far - Ablakwa alleges



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has alleged that the architecture work for the National Cathedral project was sole-sourced to Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited at $22 million.



The $22 million agreement, Simons said, is 10 percent of the total cost to be incurred for the National Cathedral project.



In a tweet shared on June 16, 2022, the IMANI vice president added that Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited were paid $6 million even before they commenced work.



“To build its natl cathedral, Ghana decides to single-source just the architecture to Adjaye & assoc for ~$22m (10% of project cost!) And pay $6m upfront!” portions of the tweet read.



In contrast, Simons said, 23 architectural firms applied to work on the largest museum in the world, the National Museum of African American History and Culture (African American museum), out of which a consortium of 4, including Sir David Adjaye and Associates, won the bid.



He added that all the designers and architects of the African American Museum were paid a total of $20 million.



“To build its largest African American Museum in 2012, the US opened a competition. 23 architectural firms applied. 6 finalists bid. A consortium of 4 firms, one of which was Adjaye & Associates, won. The total project cost was $500m. The entire planning & design cost = $20m.



“So, the architects & design subcontractors split $20m, 5% of total project cost. Architectural costs alone were ~2%,” he added.



The Government of Ghana has come under a lot of public scrutiny following allegations that it has already spent over GH₵200 million on the National Cathedral project even though it said it would only be providing land and facilitation for the project.



Some Ghanaians are saying that the project should not be a priority of the country and are accusing the government of going ahead with it because it is a promise Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to God should he become president.



View Simons' tweet below:



