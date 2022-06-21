National Cathedral a shrine for Akufo-Addo’s god – David Tamakloe

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Editor In Chief of online news portal, Whatsup News, David Tamakloe, believes the National Cathedral supposedly being constructed for the Christian community may just be a shrine for President Akufo-Addo’s god.



The journalist said events surrounding the National Cathedral are not pleasing to the Christian God and doubts he will allow such things to be done in his name.



“The National Cathedral is not a place of worship but when you juxtapose it to a shrine, then you will realize that what we have been told by the President and his apparatchiks proves the National Cathedral was promised by President Akuffo-Addo to his god during his election campaign,” he stated.



According to him, every Ghanaian has an inclining to Christianity and with the Christian God being transparent, “He will obviously not tolerate corruption and expects us to have a good judgement. If you look at the things surrounding the cathedral, then it cannot be for the Christian God.”



David Tamakloe during the Editors’ Take edition of the ‘Happy Morning Show’ with Samuel Eshun also raised suspicion over the award of the contract for the building of the National Cathedral. He indicated that the contract reeked of procurement breaches. “David Adjaye until a month ago was not a member of the Ghana Institute of Architects. So how was he given the contract to build the cathedral and other projects in the country?”



Ownership of the National Cathedral project and the source of funding have been subjects of debate since work commenced on the monument.



The Minority in Parliament has described the project as illegality after revelations that state funds are being sunk into the construction when it was initially claimed the cost will not be borne by the state.



The Christian Council recently joined the fray and demanded the administration must come clean on the whole venture.



Executive Director of the National Cathedral project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, who signed the statement, however, indicated although it is a National Monument, President Akufo-Addo is determined that its building would not put undue financial burdens on the state.