National Cathedral: Ya Naa Abukari II makes GH¢10,000 donation towards project

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ketewa Biara Nsua initiative rolled out



Ghanaians urged to donate GH¢100 towards building National Cathedral



Ya Naa Abukari II pushes for donations for National Cathedral



A donation of GH¢10,000 from the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II, has been made towards the building of the National Cathedral.



The Paramount Chief of the Sagnarigu Traditional Area, Naa Yakubu Abdulai, made the donation on behalf of the Ya Naa during the official launch of the fundraising activities towards the construction of the cathedral, reports asaaseradio.com.



As part of the project, the Ketewa Biara Nsua initiative was rolled out by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat with an aim to raise half of the US$200 million needed to build the edifice.



Through this initiative, every citizen is encouraged to make their personal donations of GH¢100 towards the completion of the project.



Adding his voice to the Ketewa Biara Nsua initiative, the Ya Naa urged more persons to jump on to the train.



“If Christians come together under one roof and if Muslims come together under one roof, the two of them will collaborate greatly to promote national unity and transformation. I will therefore appeal to all of you to support this objective to open your wallets and pockets very wide and contribute generously to this laudable objective.



“The national chief Imam has shown us the lead, my brothers and sisters of the Christian community, I consider it as your bounding duty to rise up and join the fund raising and cathedral community and say together as one let us rise and build,” he said.



While at that, donations of GH¢10,000 and GH¢20,00 were also made by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, and MMDCEs in the region towards the project, the report added.