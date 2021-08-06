National Cathedral: Use your car loan to buy furniture for schools - Charles Owusu replies Dr. Apaak

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has blasted the Member of Parliament(MP) for Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak for describing government's decision to use seized rosewood for the construction of the National Cathedral as a misplaced priority.



Dr. Apaak, speaking on Day Break Upper East show on A1 Radio on Monday August 2, 2021, opined that the seized rosewood should be used to directly impact the lives of people from deprived areas.



To him, the seized rosewood must be put into providing furniture for schools.



He lashed out at the Akufo-Addo administration arguing that, "many students from KG to SHS have no funiture to sit on, the wood should be used to make furniture for them, especially the source areas of the rosewood".



But Charles Owusu, former Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, finds the statements by Dr. Clement Apaak an insult to Ghanaians.



Discussing the government's call for monetary contributions for the construction of the National Cathedral during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu asked why Dr. Apaak is not preaching against the $28 million car loan for the Members of Parliament.



He noted that the car loan can equally be diverted into buying furniture for the students, so Dr. Apaak should forfeit his loan and commit it to equpping schools.



"It's an insult . . . I'd wanted to hear him say that his share of the car loan, because the kids in his constituency study on the floor, he won't buy his Land Cruiser which costs about 140,000 or 150,000 dollars; it's about GHC 800,000. He will rather use the money to buy chairs for the students in his constituency to sit on for his MP position to become useful," he fired back at Dr. Apaak.



