National Cathedral Trustees will be held liable for procurement breaches – Adongo

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, says trustees of the National Cathedral cannot absorb themselves of liability over payments and procurement breaches in the construction of the project.



It follows calls by Chairman for the Trustees, Prof. Opoku Onyina that questions on payments around the project should be directed at the consultant instead of the trustees.



Prof Onyina is reported to have directed the release of funds and breaches of Procurement Act in awarding consultancy contracts to Adjaye and Associates to the Finance Minister and the Attorney General.



But addressing the media in Parliament, Mr. Adongo said the trustees have fiduciary responsibility for the cathedral and they are liable for any bad decision taken.



“Prof. Onyina, I want to give you advice as a big brother or possibly a father that being a member of an organization or trustee of an organization is a serious legal matter. That imposes the highest standard of responsibilities on you.



“You have the responsibility for financial management and procurement activities of the organization. You have the responsibility for legal and regulatory compliance of the organization. A breach of any of this has dire consequences,” the MP disclosed.



He continued: “So for you to be alluding to the fact that all these responsibilities that have been imposed on you as a member of the board are not being performed by you but by someone else tells me that you are not qualified to be at the trustee board.”



The Bolga Central MP stated that Prof. Onyinah and his team should pray that issues of the National Cathedral should not go to court for them to answer questions.



“You are sitting there and they are using your name to drink soup and you are happy to now come and tell us you are just there and they are using the money.”