National Cathedral: Time for church to distance itself from 'robbery in the name of God' - Sam George

National Cathedral project stalls



North Tongu MP making disclosures about the project



Sam George asks church to come clean on their level of involvement



Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Cathedral project.



In his opinion, it was time for the Church to distance itself from "the blatant theft and robbery going on in the name of GOD."



In a June 21, 2022 post on his Facebook timeline, he specifically cited an alleged report that monies were paid to musicians who performed during the launch of the Cathedral project in the United States and in Ghana respectively.



In the case of the US launch, he wrote: "They claimed to have paid SONNIE BADU $50,000 for a song ministration at the launch in the US. Now he has come out to say he was not given a dime and not even a seat was offered to him and his team. So who took the $50,000? Surely the Trustees do NOT know about this!



He continued with respect to the Ghana launch: "Again, they claimed to have paid GHS30,000 to each of the gospel artistes who ministered at the launch here in Accra. Can those artistes also confirm if they received these monies?"



Sonnie Badu on his part has explicitly stated that his performance at the launch was for free and that his team and himself had not even been offered a seat at the event.



"I did not collect a penny, in fact I stood outside with my team until I was called to minister because I was told there were no seats lol. At least, whoever collected the $50,000usd in my name, should give me half of it, or bring all of it since you created a budget for me," the US-based Ghanaian minister of the gospel noted in a Facebook post.



Sam George on his part concluded his post by calling for transparency and accountability in matters relating to the project.



"I shall return with even more questions but the Church and the Fathers of the faith must be minded by the spirit of Ananias and Sapphira. Accountability is a bedrock of the faith.



"A temple of truth, holiness and piety cannot be built on a foundation of unholy lies, deception and financial opacity," his post concluded.



The National Cathedral project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosure that state funds being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



