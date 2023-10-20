National Cathedral: ‘The president has refused an audit into the hole’s affair' – Justice Srem-Sai alleges

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Renowned private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is hiding an audit into the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



According to him, the refusal of the president to allow for an audit of the National Cathedral project is the reason why some members of the Board of Trustees of the cathedral are resigning.



Justice Srem-Sai, who made these remarks in a post shared on X on October 17, 2023, added that the National Cathedral has from day one, been set up to avoid accountability.



“The governance structure of the national cathedral hole has been bizarre from day one. It was deliberately designed to evade every known corporate governance rule.



“So, for example, how is it even that a board of trustees cannot, by and of itself, commission an audit into the affairs of the hole of which they are trustees?



The lawyer added, “So that, now, trustees have to resign simply because the President has hardened his heart and has refused to cause an audit into the hole’s affairs. Disgraceful”.



The presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Eastwood Anaba, are the latest to resign as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.



In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.



This leaves only 8 of the 13 clergy, President Akufo-Addo entrusted with building the National Cathedral of Ghana.



The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensah Otabil, who was a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, also walked away from the project.



The immediate past moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Professor Cephas Omenyo, also resigned from the Board of Trustees due to ill health.



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and presiding bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, left his role as a member of the Board of Trustee, citing the circumstances around which he was omitted in the registration process of the trustees, even though his image had been used on the project website as a Board of Trustees member.



