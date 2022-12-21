National Cathedral Secretariat says it has received GH¢225m not the GH¢339m stated by Ofori-Atta - Dafeamekpor

General News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, has suggested some foul play in the accounting of the monies government has used for the National Cathedral project.



According to him, when the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before the Ad hoc Committee set up to investigate a vote of censure against him, he stated the total expenditure on the Cathedral project stands at GH¢ 339 million.



But, when officials of the National Cathedral Secretariat appeared before a joint committee of Parliament, they indicated that they had received only GH¢ 225 million.



“When Ken Ofori Atta appeared before the Adhoc Committee in Parliament, he gave a document that shows that he had paid Ghc339m to the National Cathedral project."



“However, when the Cathedral people came before the joint Committee on Trade & Sports, they had received only Ghc225m,” parts of a tweet shared by the MP on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, read.



The MP shared documents of the expenditure on the National Cathedral project presented to the committee by the secretariat which showed a breakdown of the expenditure on the project including the amount spent on site preparation, contractor’s mobilisation, fundraising activities, consultancy and two major symposiums.



View the MP's tweet plus details on the expenditure on the National Cathedral below:





















When Ken Ofori Atta appeared before the Adhoc Committee in Parliament, he gave a document that shows that he had paid Ghc339m to the National Cathedral project. However, when the Cathedral people came before the joint Committee on Trade & Sports, they had received only Ghc225m pic.twitter.com/XkKhPo2F1U — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) December 20, 2022

IB/ESA