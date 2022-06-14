National Cathedral: NDC inciting Ghanaians against Akufo-Addo – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, now a social communicator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has taken a jab against members of the opposition party for fighting against the building of the National Cathedral.



The opposition NDC is inciting Ghanaians against the Akufo-Addo-led government over the construction of the National Cathedral, as the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzekto Ablakwa, in a series of posts is accusing the government of spending taxpayers’ money on the project without any approval from Parliament.



Apart from his criticism, other members of the NDC also, on a daily basis, storm radio and television stations to attack the government.



However, reacting to the NDC war against the government, Mr Jacobs described them (NDC) as hypocrites who went to seek the Lord’s favour in Israel, to win the election, and turned to fight President Akufo-Addo who also wanted to seek God’s favour and promised to build a cathedral to thank Him (God) when he won the elections.



In a post on his Facebook page with an attached photo of some top NDC executives led by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, wearing white gowns and standing in a river, he said, “flagbearer goes to Israel to pray at the Wailing Wall promising God that if by His grace he wins the 2016 Ghanaian Elections he will build a Temple or Cathedral to glorify Him and you guys in this picture are fighting against the anointment of God in building the House of God”.



“Fellow Ghanaians, you see the guys in this picture after condemning Nana Akufo-Addo; they also journey in 2020 to the River Jordan to pray for Victory in the 2020 Elections, and guess what happened.



“Ghanaians should know that you cannot mock God and that the God of Abraham leaves in the Heart of Men. Finito,” he added.