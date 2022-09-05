National Cathedral: 'It is long overdue for Christians to have a national monument' - Palmer-Buckle

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

The Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his vision to build a Cathedral for the nation.



In a GBC interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Archbishop of the Cape Coast Archdiocese of the Catholic Church in Ghana said that it is long overdue for Christians in the country to have a place to worship God together.



He also commended the president for adding him to the board of trustees of the Cathedral.



"I thank the president of the republic for adding me to the trustees. It was quite a surprise but not a surprise. I also want to thank him (the president) and my colleague trustee members for what we have made of the president's simple vision that he told us.



"Because he (the president) came up with the vision of a place where Christians come together to thank the Lord together with the nation for the many blessings. And he entrusted it to us, and that is why we're trustees. 13 of us were called to duty, and we have had a lot of time thinking about what the National Cathedral should mean physically, biblically, spiritually, even financially and economically.



"What attracted me (to the Cathedral project) I will say, I was called to duty. As a Catholic Archbishop, I believe that it is long overdue for Christians in this country to have a national monument that we are united in the Lord Jesus Christ," he said.



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, on Tuesday, August 30, confirmed that the National Cathedral Project had been suspended due to a lack of funds.



The National Cathedral project has been riddled with controversies, including financing.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has tagged the project as his personal pledge to God and his government, has been accused of channelling state funds into the project despite indicating that the private sector will fund the project.



