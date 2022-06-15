National Cathedral: Govt still owes some of the people whose properties were demolished - Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP, in his quest to expose the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government over some unconstitutional breaches regarding the building of a 5,000-seater National Cathedral, is claiming the compensation to those whose properties were demolished are still in arrears.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the NDC MP said, the government of Ghana owes Waterstone Realty Ltd $6.5million compensation.



He alleged further that, as a first stage compensation, the government has failed to allocate 1.26 acres of land situated at Ridge Residential Area to the said company.



This is because, some powerful elements in the Akufo-Addo government are scrambling and scheming to buy the same piece of land.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on his timeline, "in our latest exposé on the Akufo-Addo cathedral scandal, we reveal that despite the colossal unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in excess of GHC200million, and despite contractors abandoning site for lack of payment; Government still owes some of the people whose properties were demolished."



"Waterstone Realty Ltd had their high-rise commercial luxury apartments razed aground. Valuations indicate that they are entitled to some $6.5million in compensation. At today’s exchange rate, that is a staggering GHC1.6million. Just imagine what GHC51.6 million plus all the other demolishing compensation packages could do in this ailing economy.



"Considering that the company has served government notice since the 4th of November 2021 that they will be proceeding to court having run out of patience, perhaps we should expect Ken Ofori-Atta to carry out another unconstitutional withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund in the next few days.



"It is worth noting that typical of this chaotic-property grabbing government, a 12th August, 2020 allocation of an approximately 1.26 acres of land situate at Ridge Residential Area by the Lands Commission as a first stage compensation to Waterstone Ltd has so far failed because powerful elements in the Akufo-Addo government are scrambling and scheming to buy the same piece of land — once again, not even the holy task of building the Lord’s temple appears restraining enough to tame their ungodly greed," he observed.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa concluded his post while stating that, "what a big fat mess! From a personal pledge to a national catastrophe — God save our Republic."



Recent issues with the project



The project, over the last few days, has been a subject of controversy following the release of GHC25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the project from the government.



The release led to disagreements between the Minority Caucus in Parliament and the government.



Whereas the Minority insisted that the release is not budgeted for, the government says otherwise.



