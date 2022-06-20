National Cathedral: Government says it didn’t disburse GH₵ 291m, Board of Trustees did – Captain Smart

General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Captain smart descends on National Cathedral Board of Trustees



Chairman Opoku Onyinah, will you pay GH₵200m for a building at this stage? - Smart



Members of Nat'l Cathedral Board of Trustees have proven to be corrupt – Smart



Renowned journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has called on the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project to account for all the monies that have been spent on the project so far.



According to Captain Smart, the board must account for the funds because even though over GH₵ 200 million has so far been spent on the project, there is nothing to show for it and reports indicate that it is the board that disbursed the funds.



Speaking on his Maakye show on Onua TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, the journalist said that the trustees must also account for all the bags of cement that he [Captain Smart] has so far contributed to the project.



“GH₵ 291 million, that is ₵2.9 trillion (old cedis) has been used on the cathedral so far. Where is the money? Whoever is in possession of any of the money should bring it. The government says they don’t disburse the funds but rather the Board of Trustees. Is this (the current state of the cathedral project) the representation of the money given you so far? Chairman Opoku Onyinah, Palmer-Buckle can you tell me this represents ₵2.9 trillion.



“Where are the bags of cement I have contributed towards the project? Where is my cement? I have been paying and paying … I have been paying every month. What did you use it for? Can this (the current status of the cathedral project) represent the money spent so far?” he said in Twi.



The 12-member Board of Trustees of the project has so far not commented on the allegations of over GH₵ 200 million being used for the Cathedral Project and the alleged resignation of one of its members, the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil.



The Board is chaired by Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost with the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Cape Coast, Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, as the Vice Chairman.



The other members of the board include former Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi; former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rt. Rev. Prof Emmanuel Martey; former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt; former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo; Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams; Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev Dr. Joyce Aryee; Presiding Bishop of Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills; Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev Eastwood Anaba, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng; and the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Rev Dr Frimpong Manso.



